Is the Panama Canal a rip-off?

By Wailin Wong,
Mary ChildsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST
MARTIN BERNETTI
/
AFP via Getty Images

Who pays to use the Panama Canal and how much? These questions are part of the tensions between the U.S. and Panama after President Trump threatened to take over the canal. We look at the global shipping lane's fee structure in light of the president's claim that the U.S. is getting ripped off.

