What to make of the Ukraine minerals deal

Even after Monday's pause on military aid to Ukraine following the Oval Office blow-up, it looks like a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine is back on the table. We dive into what this potential deal would actually look like and whether Ukraine's minerals really live up to the hype.

Related episodes:

An end to China's rare earth monopoly? (Apple / Spotify)

The cost of a dollar in Ukraine (Apple / Spotify)

Fact-checking by Tyler Jones. Music by Drop Electric.

