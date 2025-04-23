Dealmaker Don v. Tariff Man Trump

Donald Trump grew up learning to make deals. He's also loved tariffs since the 1970s.

So are his market-shaking tariffs a bargaining chip? Or are they here permanently?

We go all the way back to Trump's childhood to try to figure out if Dealmaker Don or Tariff Man Trump is in charge.

Marc Fisher's book with Michael Kranish is Trump, Revealed.

Related episodes:

What's so bad about a trade deficit? (Apple / Spotify)

Why there's no referee for the trade war (Apple / Spotify)

Tariffied! We check in on businesses (Apple / Spotify)

Music by Drop Electric.

