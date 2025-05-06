The MET Gala: the indisputable best & worst looks of the night

They did THAT. The biggest designers and celebrities showed up at the 2025 MET Gala, everyone from Rihanna to Madonna. And in this special bonus episode, Brittany and her guests break down the best and worst looks of the night.

Culture writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith, Editor-In-Chief Antoine Griffith, and Brittany award the highs and lows of the night to Teyana Taylor, Rosalia, Colman Domingo, Miley Cyrus, Diana Ross, and more. Who was on top, and who was on the bottom of the list?

