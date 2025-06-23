© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Space is the place for Pixar's 'Elio' (or so he thinks)

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisBedatri D. ChoudhuryMargaret H. WillisonLiz MetzgerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 23, 2025 at 9:34 AM EDT
Elio voiced by Yonas Kibreab in Pixar's Elio.
Disney/Pixar
Elio voiced by Yonas Kibreab in Pixar's Elio.

In the new Pixar film Elio, a lonely kid dreams of being abducted by aliens. And then one day, it happens. Eager to find a place to belong, Elio (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) volunteers to save the aliens from a dangerous enemy. Along the way, he makes a friend and starts to think about Earth a little differently. The film was directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi (Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (Coco).

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Bedatri D. Choudhury
Margaret H. Willison
Liz Metzger
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy