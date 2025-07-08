© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Itchy? Air pollution might be making it worse

By Hannah Chinn,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:19 AM EDT
Atopic dermatitis is the most common inflammatory skin condition globally. Research suggests air pollution, especially from industrialization and wildfires, may be helping drive a rise in the condition.
Alexander Spatari
/
Getty Images
Short Wave producer Hannah Chinn has adult-onset eczema. They're not the only one. Up to ten percent of people in the United States have it, according to the National Eczema Association — and its prevalence is increasing. Despite its ubiquity, a lot about this skin condition remains a mystery.

In this encore episode, Chinn sat down with Raj Fadadu, a dermatologist at the University of California, San Diego, to ask: What is eczema? What triggers it in the first place? And might climate change make it worse sometimes?

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Hannah Chinn, Rachel and Rebecca checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
