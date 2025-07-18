'Eddington' goes back to 2020, but its vision is blurry
Eddington plunges us back into that familiarly distressing time of the early days of the pandemic. Directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary and Midsommar) Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal star as political rivals in a small southwest town. Their conflict collides with the news of George Floyd's murder, which brings tensions to a full-on boil for the whole community.
Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture
Copyright 2025 NPR