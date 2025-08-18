© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Highest 2 Lowest' is a tour of Spike Lee's many influences

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisLiz MetzgerJanae MorrisMike KatzifJessica ReedySoraya Nadia McDonald
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM EDT
Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest.
David Lee
/
A24
Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest.

Spike Lee's new crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest reunites him with his favorite leading man, Denzel Washington. The film is based on Akira Kurosawa's classic High and Low, and it's a tense story about a very rich man with a very big problem. Part morality play and part action movie, Washington plays a music mogul who confronts questions of responsibility and power when he believes his son has been kidnapped.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Copyright 2025 NPR

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Liz Metzger
Janae Morris
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
Soraya Nadia McDonald
