'Twinless' is a wry, twisted take on grief and friendship

By Aisha Harris,
Glen WeldonGene DembyLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJanae MorrisJessica Reedy
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:44 AM EDT
James Sweeney and Dylan O'Brien in Twinless.
Roadside Attractions
James Sweeney and Dylan O'Brien in Twinless.

Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney star as unlikely friends in the new movie Twinless. They meet in a support group for people who have lost their twin and form an interesting bond, but there's a lot they don't know about each other. Directed and written by Sweeney, the film has a wry sensibility, great chemistry, and dares to take some dark turns you probably won't see coming.

Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
Liz Metzger
Mike Katzif
Janae Morris
Jessica Reedy
