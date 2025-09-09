'Twinless' is a wry, twisted take on grief and friendship
Dylan O'Brien and James Sweeney star as unlikely friends in the new movie Twinless. They meet in a support group for people who have lost their twin and form an interesting bond, but there's a lot they don't know about each other. Directed and written by Sweeney, the film has a wry sensibility, great chemistry, and dares to take some dark turns you probably won't see coming.
