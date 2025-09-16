© 2025 WRVO Public Media
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has drama, romance and the music of Taylor Swift

Published September 16, 2025 at 10:21 AM EDT
Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Erika Doss
/
Prime
Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty features a messy love triangle, plenty of drama, and a LOT of Taylor Swift songs. The show has become a word-of-mouth sensation, with fans obsessing over whether they're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. Now in its final season, the Prime Video series is based on a series of books by Jenny Han (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, XO Kitty).

