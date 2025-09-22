Syracuse QB Steve Angeli will miss remainder of season with torn Achilles tendon, coach says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, coach Fran Brown announced Monday, two days after the junior led the Orange to their most impressive win of the season.

Angeli was scheduled to have surgery later in the day. Brown hoped the 21-year-old will recover in time for spring sessions.

"A really good football player, a great person, just sad for him," Brown said of the Notre Dame transfer. "It's been a nice little journey with him for the time that we've had him to play, and I'm excited about the time when he comes back."

Angeli was hurt on a noncontact play while rolling out of the pocket in the third quarter of a 34-21 win at Clemson. He finished 18 of 31 for 244 yards with two touchdowns before leaving the game with Syracuse leading 27-14.

The injury leaves Syracuse (3-1, 1-0 ACC) turning to Rickie Collins to take over as the Orange prepare to host Duke (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday.

"(Collins) was able to command the offense," Brown said of Collins' relief appearance against Clemson. "It just shows that you have to continue to have faith and work hard and things may fall your way."

Collins was initially projected to be the Orange's starter after transferring to Syracuse this offseason following two years as a backup at LSU. Collins, however, was beaten out for the starting job by Angeli, who joined the program after spring practices.

"It wasn't a huge difference of why we picked a guy," Brown said of the quarterback competition. "It took me some time to pick the quarterback, so I'm very thankful we had two."

Brown said Angeli and Collins have developed a tight relationship and watch film together regularly.

"No one deserves the opportunity more than (Collins) does," Brown said. "Just his mental toughness of understanding the fronts and everything of that nature. He already has a huge arm. He can make every throw."

The injury is still a considerable blow to the Orange because Angeli was leading the nation in passing yards entering last weekend. He will finish with 10 touchdowns to two interceptions.

Angeli's fast start came a year after Syracuse's Kyle McCord led the NCAA in passing yards. Brown expects Angeli to continue being with the team during his rehab.

"He's going to do everything he can to make sure Rickie succeeds," Brown said. "He's going to be like a quarterbacks coach."

