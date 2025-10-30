After eight years as deputy mayor, Sharon Owens says she's ready to lead

The redevelopment of Interstate 81, along with the arrival of Micron and its $100 billion plan to build a semiconductor chip fabrication facility in central New York, means the next mayor of Syracuse will ferry the community through massive change.

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens believes she is ready to do that.

One thing Owens says about this transformative era is that it must be inclusive. Speaking with Grant Reeher on WRVO’s Campbell Conversations, Owens said that is part of her DNA.

“From the moment I graduated from Syracuse University and stepped foot as a resident of Syracuse, my calling, my mission has been assisting people less fortunate than me,” she said.

Owens said she’s made progress on some fronts already during her eight-year stint as deputy mayor. She’s been the point person for job creating programs, which she believes is the best way to crush Syracuse’s high poverty rate.

“So for the I-81 project, pathways to apprentice, Syracuse Build started with a whiteboard with a marker in my hand which created a nationally known workforce initiative that is getting people work and putting money in their homes,” said Owens.

She said one other priority that will face the next mayor is making sure Syracuse is at the table when it comes to development of several acres of property created by tearing down the Interstate 81 viaduct.

“We need to be in possession of that because then we go through a local public process of zoning it appropriately for the needs of our community, to ensure the use of that is not for those who have the most money or the most influence,” she said.

Owens also promises to work with common councilors to tackle a structural budget deficit, avoiding a budget battle between the administration and lawmakers.

“I want to jointly put together a commission to look at how we can look at our costs without sacrificing the services that the taxpaying people deserve in Syracuse, and looking at how to generate revenue,” she said. “The growth of our region and the growth of our city is one way to do that. But we have to do it without pricing out the residents of this community.”

Owens is in a four-person race for mayor to replace Ben Walsh who is term-limited from running again. Before her eight years as deputy mayor she worked in government and social service agencies. This is her first run for public office. She is running against Republican Tom Babilon, and independent candidates Tim Rudd and Alfonso Davis.