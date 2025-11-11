NY plans to build a nuclear power plant. The North Country wants to make its case

The state is moving forward with plans to build a new nuclear power plant in Upstate New York.

The facility would generate at least one gigawatt of electricity and help New York reach its ambitious carbon reduction goals to combat climate change. Gov. Kathy Hochul said it would benefit the whole state.

But it can only go in one place. The state wants to make sure that its host community will support it. State Assemblyman Scott Gray (R-Watertown) is leading an effort to build that plant in the North Country.

"In order to raise your hand and say you're willing to host this, the first thing you have to do is understand it. If you think of concentric rings, that's how we're kind of moving this out," Gray said.

Last July, Gray gathered elected officials from all over St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties to start the conversation. Now, he’s inviting the public to join in and consider if the North Country can become the home to nuclear.

This week, Gray is hosting two forums on nuclear energy. He’s bringing together industry experts, scientists, and local union leaders.

"Whatever people's concerns are, they will address things that we've often heard about: environmental impacts, waste, and then we will also talk about the benefits. Then we will have questions from the public," he said.

New data shows people want to learn more

Most people in the North Country want to learn more about nuclear energy before forming an opinion on a proposed state power plant project, according to a new survey from the Center for Community Studies out of Jefferson Community College.

Nearly 61% of those surveyed across Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence Counties said they need to know more before they can decide if they’d support or oppose a nuclear site where they live.

Center for Community Studies A graph plots responses to a question from the Center of Community Studies related to nuclear power plants.

"In the North country, that remaining 40% broke down as 32% indicated that they are in support, they're confident that they know enough to say that I support. Eight percent said that they're confident that they know enough to oppose," said Joel LaLone, director of the Center for Community Studies.

Survey results collected from respondents across New York State showed similar ratios, LaLone said. Across New York State, 64% of people said they want to know more before making a decision.

Respondents said electricity affordability is the top factor when considering nuclear power, along with how the plant would handle nuclear waste.

Economics

Gray said communities also need to consider the benefits of a nuclear power plant. He said a facility like this could transform a local economy.

"Nuclear provides tremendous jobs in terms of construction. Then there are tremendous jobs associated with having the facility here, probably 200-300 jobs with the maintenance and ongoing operation of the facility," Gray said. "In and of itself, it's economic development. And it's very important to know, they're skilled labor jobs. They're not all nuclear engineers. They are trades, trade work."

Plus, he said a nuclear power plant could draw in more manufacturers and industries that need a lot of power to produce their goods.

Gov. Hochul said the New York Power Authority is taking the lead on this project. That could work to the North Country’s benefit. Massena in St. Lawrence County already has a strong relationship with NYPA, Gray said. It owns the Moses-Saunders Power Dam on the St. Lawrence River.

"We already have the security that's associated with the facility like this. We already have the training that's associated with a facility like this, local training for first responders. We already have interaction between the communities—the Local Government Taskforce and NYPA. So everybody knows each other," he said. "Plus, we have the infrastructure. We have substations. We have the transmission lines [and] Smart Path Connect. We have all of that available."

Gray said another optimal location is right outside of Fort Drum in Jefferson County.

Last month, NYPA announced that it’s now accepting initial proposals from communities that are considering hosting the facility.

Other regions are expected to put their names in the hat, including Oswego County in central New York and Wayne County in Western New York—both of which host nuclear power plants already.

Gray said he thinks the North Country can make a strong case for itself, but the community has to be on board, and he wants to help bring everyone along.

"I think [what's] important for community willingness is transparency and dialogue," he said. "So they understand what's at stake here. They understand the benefits of it. They understand that if there are risks that we will address those risks and minimize them and mitigate them."

The first public forum on the proposed nuclear power plant is on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at Jefferson Community College in Watertown. It's from 6-8 pm at Sturtz Theater. RSVP here.

The second is on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Clarkson University in Potsdam. It's from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Student Center Forum. RSVP here.