Monument dedicated to two CNY officers killed in the line of duty in 2024

Sunshine and bagpipes flooded Syracuse's Tipperary Hill Tuesday, as law enforcement and neighbors gathered to witness the unveiling of a monument honoring two fallen police officers.

It was two years ago, April 15, 2024, when Syracuse Police officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff's Lieutenant Michael Hoosock were shot and killed by a gunman during an ambush in a Syracuse suburb. Now, a bronze statue depicting an officer kneeling with an American flag pays tribute to Jensen and Hoosock.

Syracuse Police Chief Mark Rusin and Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley unveiled the statue Tuesday morning in front of hundreds of onlookers, including police, sheriff's deputies and firefighters. Janice McKenna, president of the Tipperary Hill Neighborhood Association, which raised funds for the statue, said the monument was personalized.

"On one sleeve there's a patch for the Syracuse Police Department," said McKenna. "On the other sleeve, a patch for the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. And the badge is a combination badge."

Syracuse Police Chief Mark Rusin said this can be a place for people to reflect on the legacy of two men who gave their lives to protect their community.

"I think that there was a time, not far in our rearview mirror, that people forgot the nobility of this profession and protection, first responders, dispatchers, firefighters, police," Rusin said. "I really think that that people have to continue to talk about that nobility. April 15th happened and there was a lot of people hurting but they they did their job and that's pretty extraordinary.”

Rusin said the memories of the fallen officers will live forever in the police department, and this statue will help.

"This would be a great place for us to bring the recruits up to," he said. "Unfortunately for them, it's at the top of the hill not at the bottom of the hill. But they'll be running up here and will continue to tell the legacy of who Michael was, who Hooch was, what they represented and I think that's important to never let that stuff go."