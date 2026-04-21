A new NPR Network podcast asks the big question: 'Are We Doomed?'

WASHINGTON, D.C.; April 21, 2026 — Nuclear war. Asteroids. AI. The Yellowstone supervolcano. Launching April 28, a new weekly series created and hosted by award-winning journalist Ben Bradford (Landslide, Of the People) explores the question at the heart of our collective concerns about the future: Are we doomed?

Are We Doomed? investigates the threats that haunt humanity, helping listeners separate real dangers from wildly overhyped fears. Each episode takes on a different existential threat — whether urgent, galactic, or pop culture obsession — and what we're actually doing about it. Are We Doomed? explores everything from nuclear escalation to what bananas can teach us about survival.

Listen to the trailer.

Upcoming episodes of Are We Doomed? include:

"Are We Going the Way of the Roman Empire?" dives deep on what history says about how societies collapse.

dives deep on what history says about how societies collapse. "Let's Design the AI That Kills Us All" explains why credible organizations list artificial intelligence as an existential risk.

explains why credible organizations list artificial intelligence as an existential risk. "Dooms That Didn't Happen" explores three 20th century dooms that were wrongly predicted and why.

The show combines narrative storytelling with interviews with scientists, historians, journalists, and the occasional wilderness survival guide.

Recurring segments include "The Doom Meter," which ranks each threat's severity, and "Are We Doomed Solves It," in which guests attempt to eliminate a global risk in a single conversation. Each episode also includes a hand-drawn animated companion video released on YouTube.

"There are real threats facing our species," said Are We Doomed? creator and host Bradford. "I'm fascinated by how we as individuals, a nation, and as a species prioritize them — and how we've made it this far."

"Despite the dark subject matter, the show is lively, curious, and unexpectedly hopeful," said NPR's Senior Director of Network Growth Daniel McCoy. "Narrative, sound-rich podcasting has become increasingly rare. Are We Doomed? leans into that tradition with highly produced storytelling and immersive sound design."

Are We Doomed? is produced by NuanceTales and is distributed by the NPR Network.

About Ben Bradford and NuanceTales

Ben Bradford is an award-winning public radio journalist and the founder of NuanceTales. He created and produced the hit narrative podcast series Landslide , in partnership with WFAE, and the Audible Original Of The People .

Before his work in podcasting, Ben was a reporter for Marketplace, the nation's most popular business program. He previously covered state politics for NPR stations across California, and worked as an energy/environment reporter at WFAE in North Carolina. Having covered politics, business, energy, and the environment — it's perhaps no surprise he spends a lot of time thinking about humanity's future.

About NPR

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