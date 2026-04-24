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Watertown residents speak out against proposed budget cuts

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:17 AM EDT
Photo of Watertown City Hall
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Watertown neighbors spoke out about their budget concerns at a public hearing.

The city of Watertown is facing difficult decisions as it works to put together a budget.

People who live in the city had the chance to tell city council members their concerns at a public hearing.

While holding her child, Chris Ebey spoke out against proposed cuts that would affect her young family.

"Please, tax me, and spend the money on good investments: clean water, safe, staffed parks, pools, zoos, libraries and more,” she said.

The city’s 2026-2027 proposed budget includes eliminating staffing at some playgrounds and ending city funding for the golf course and Zoo New York at Thompson Park.

Mark Irwin from the zoo said the city’s prior funding helped spark support from private businesses, brought in thousands of donations, and caused membership to more than triple.

"What kind of message will we be sending if Watertown doesn't support its own zoo?” he said. “That's important for us to be able to leverage our support and to move ahead. We need to generate revenue. We can't just cut."

The proposed budget includes an 11 percent tax rate increase, and the council is considering the elimination of Watertown’s trash removal service.

Holly Nichols, who is raising her family in Watertown, pointed out the city’s declining population and said the city needs to think about its investments.

"The proposed cuts to trash pickup and city pools and playgrounds are difficult, and they are cost saving measures in the short term, but I feel like they are costlier in the future,” she said. “Cutting services is a poor path to growth."

Frank Batista said he wants the city council members to fight more for the taxpayers.

"You can't keep going back asking for the taxpayers to give up what few services we do receive,” he said. “You're stepping over dollars and picking up pennies."

Watertown City Manager Eric Wagenaar said the city is facing significant cost increases in several areas, including retirement costs, fire department overtime, and bond debt for the City Hall and City Court renovation projects.

The Watertown city council continues to work on the budget. The public’s next chance to share their thoughts will be May 4.
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Regional NewsWatertown budgetWatertown city councilWatertown
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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