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Millions of ground nesting bees found near Cornell University

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:59 AM EDT
Photo of a bee coming out of the ground.
Bryan Danforth
/
Cornell University
Ground nesting bees are found in a cemetery near the Cornell University campus in Ithaca.

A discovery near the Cornell University campus has researchers buzzing.

It all started when a Cornell lab technician walked through the East Lawn Cemetery in Ithaca on her way to work and came across an aggregation of bees.

Entomology professor Bryan Danforth said when he and his colleagues checked it out, they found an impressive sight.

"I want you to imagine just a cloud of bees flying between one and two feet above the ground," he said.

Researchers found an estimated 5.5 million ground nesting bees over a 1.5 acre area of the cemetery. To put that in perspective, that's about four times the human population of Manhattan, and the bees have a combined biomass equivalent to about two adult giraffes.

Danforth said finding a nesting site that large allows entomologists excellent access to the bees' biology.

"We can understand their patterns of foraging. We can understand their host-parasite relationships. We can understand their mating behavior. We can understand their nest architecture," he said.

Danforth said this type of bee, the Andrena Regularis, is not aggressive, and it doesn't sting. It also plays an important role in the local economy.

"We find this bee very commonly in apple orchards," said Danforth. "In fact, it's one of the most important apple orchard pollinators, based on our 15 years of surveying the wild bees of apple orchards."

And as bee populations are dwindling worldwide, Danforth said he sees it as poetic that these bees are turning to a local cemetery for refuge. Those areas tend to have low pesticide use, and researchers believe the bees are attracted to the types of soil in historical cemeteries.

"These bees are kind of like, they're emerging from this cemetery. It's a rebirth story. It's a nice circle of life story."

Danforth said researchers are on the lookout for similar bee aggregations to help with conservation efforts. They're encouraging bee enthusiasts to participate in "Project Ground Nesting Bee" and report their findings at gnbee.org.
Tags
Cornell UniversityRegional Newsbees
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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