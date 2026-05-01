Plants struggling amid variable spring weather in upstate NY

The cold, snowy winter was good for plants in our hardiness zone, but Jason Londo, an associate professor of horticulture at Cornell University, said when the temperatures suddenly spiked in March, the plants got confused.

"From the plant's point of view, they are adapted to respond to heat as if it is not going back on its promise, so if it gets warm, they move forward," Londo said.

Londo said some early fruit crops like apricots, peaches, cherries, and some apples started to flower early, and they were at the highest risk for freeze damage when temperatures dropped again. Later blooming apples and most grapes were likely safe.

While Londo said freeze damage can be moderated with horticultural techniques, the best way for growers to protect their business is to diversify.

"It applies across the whole season. Having diversity in your growing condition gives you a buffer to what the climate can throw at us,” he said.

And for home gardeners, Londo said we’re not out of the danger zone yet, and he recommends waiting until June to plant because May freezes are not uncommon in our area.

"If you do plant, you should have something like a cold frame structure. You should have some sort of frost blanket concept. But also not be upset if Mother Nature decides that we're not done with the winter."