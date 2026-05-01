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Plants struggling amid variable spring weather in upstate NY

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:55 AM EDT
This apple shows signs of a late spring frost with its discoloration. Its still safe to consume and will be pressed for cider.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO (file photo)
This apple shows signs of a late spring frost with its discoloration. Its still safe to consume and will be pressed for cider.

The cold, snowy winter was good for plants in our hardiness zone, but Jason Londo, an associate professor of horticulture at Cornell University, said when the temperatures suddenly spiked in March, the plants got confused.

"From the plant's point of view, they are adapted to respond to heat as if it is not going back on its promise, so if it gets warm, they move forward," Londo said.

Londo said some early fruit crops like apricots, peaches, cherries, and some apples started to flower early, and they were at the highest risk for freeze damage when temperatures dropped again. Later blooming apples and most grapes were likely safe.

While Londo said freeze damage can be moderated with horticultural techniques, the best way for growers to protect their business is to diversify.

"It applies across the whole season. Having diversity in your growing condition gives you a buffer to what the climate can throw at us,” he said.

And for home gardeners, Londo said we’re not out of the danger zone yet, and he recommends waiting until June to plant because May freezes are not uncommon in our area.

"If you do plant, you should have something like a cold frame structure. You should have some sort of frost blanket concept. But also not be upset if Mother Nature decides that we're not done with the winter."
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Regional NewsGardenplantsCornell University
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
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