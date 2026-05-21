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British government releases batch of files related to ex-Prince Andrew 

NPR
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT
Max Mumby
/
Indigo/Getty Images

The British government has released a batch of files related to the appointment of the now ex-Prince Andrew as a UK trade envoy in the early 2000s.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested earlier this year over allegations he passed on confidential information to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while in that role. He denies any wrongdoing.

Documents show the late Queen Elizabeth pushed for her son to be a UK trade envoy.

A memo from the time of Andrew's appointment said it was "the Queen's wish" for her son to take on a "prominent role" in promoting Britain's national interests. Another letter from a British diplomat reveals Andrew preferred to visit "the more sophisticated countries."

Ministers have also admitted no formal vetting process was undertaken before Andrew was given the role.

Lawmakers had pushed for the government to release all files related to Andrew's appointment after the disgraced prince was stripped of his royal titles.

This story was taken from an audio report by NPR's Fatima Al-Kassab.

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