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Syracuse Mayor promises investigation into crew leader charged with child sex crimes

WRVO
Published July 7, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
Mugshot of James M. DeSantis
Provided photo
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Onondaga County Sheriff's Department
The mugshot of James M. DeSantis

Syracuse is reviewing its hiring policies after public works employee James M. DeSantis, a Level 3 sex offender, was arrested on new child rape charges.

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens promised an investigation into the way the city checks the backgrounds of potential hires after a public works crew leader— who was hired after a prison stint for child sex offenses landed him on the sex offender registry—was arrested again on rape and other child sexual abuse charges.

James M. DeSantis, 45, was arrested by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department after a person alerted 911 to the presence of an adult man and a child in a vehicle. The person recognized the child. Police say DeSantis ran away when the person approached his vehicle. Police allege Snapchat texts between DeSantis and the child showed that sexual intercourse had happened.

This is the third time DeSantis has been accused of a child sex crime. According to the state Sex Offender Registry, DeSantis was convicted of rape in 2004 and 2005 for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was in his 20s. He was judged to be a Level 3 sex offender, the highest alert level, for those believed to be sexually violent, most likely to reoffend, or both. His second conviction brought him a 5-year prison term.

DeSantis has been charged with a host of alleged crimes:

  • Attempted Rape in the 1st Degree (Class B Felony)
  • Luring a Child to Commit a Felony (Class C Felony)
  • Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree: Forcible Compulsion (Class D Felony)
  • Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree: Victim Under 13 / Defendant Over 21 (Class D Felony)
  • Coercion in the 1st Degree: Causing Fear of Personal or Property Injury (Two Counts, Class D Felony)
  • Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree: Compulsion (Class D Felony)
  • Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree: Victim Under 13 (Class D Felony)
  • Stalking in the 1st Degree: Committing a Specified Sex Offense (Class D Felony)
  • Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the 1st Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Obscenity in the 3rd Degree: Obscene Performance (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child Under 17 (Two Counts, Class A Misdemeanor)

Police believe there could be other victims and ask people to call with any information they may have.

Syracuse.com reports DeSantis was hired by the city in 2016, during the administration of then-Mayor Stephanie Miner. Mayor Owens, in a statement, said DeSantis had been fired.

"These allegations are horrific," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with the victim and her family as they endure an unimaginable ordeal. I will be meeting with my senior leadership team to conduct a thorough review of our existing hiring policies and procedures, including more thorough background checks for sex related offenses."
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Regional NewscrimeSharon Owens
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