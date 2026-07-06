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State Fair admission and parking go on sale Tuesday

WRVO | By Dave Bullard
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
The New York State Fair logo
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO News
The New York State Fair logo

Admission prices to the nation's first and oldest state fair remain the same for another year.

The price of getting into the Great New York State Fair isn't going up in 2026. The Fair announced Monday that when ticket sales begin Tuesday, the price of admission will be $8 per person. Children age 12 and under and seniors age 64 and over are admitted free.

Parking a car will cost $12.

The Fair also offers its Frequent Fairgoer pass, which gets the buyer into the Fair every day of the 13 day run for $25 — about the price of three days at the daily price.

With fees, a daily ticket will cost $8.32 and the Frequent Fairgoer pass will cost $25.70. Parking will cost $12.41 per vehicle. Daily admission tickets can be purchased online at the Fair's website and also by calling ticket provider Etix at 1-800-514-3849 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admissions can also be purchased through online kiosks available at all entrance gates during the Fair. There are no cash ticket sales; reverse ATMs are available at the gates to convert cash into a card with which to buy admissions.

Frequent Fairgoer passes and parking can only be purchased online.

The Fair, which opened in 1841 and remains the nation's oldest state fair, runs from August 26 to Labor Day, September 7 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. except on Labor Day, when the Fair closes at 9:00 p.m. Most parking lots open at 6:00 a.m.

Centro will continue to offer Park-N-Ride service from the Centro Transit Hub Downtown, Long Branch Park, and Destiny USA for $1 per person each way.
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Regional NewsNew York State Fair
Dave Bullard
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