Governor urges power conservation as heatwave reaches peak, drains power reserves

New York state is asking people to conserve power in the midst of a heatwave breaking temperature records across the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul today urged people to set air conditioners at 75 to 78 degrees and avoid using big appliances if they can. "While we are asking for New Yorkers to voluntarily conserve power, it's critical to stay safe in this dangerous heat: stay hydrated, reduce time outdoors and find a cooling center near you, especially if you're a senior citizen or have health concerns," the Governor said in a statement.

The state is taking added action in the New York City area, implementing a plan that forces large power-using factories and businesses to reduce their power use.

The New York Independent System Operator, the non-profit that manages the state’s entire energy grid, orders some big power users to cut down their power use and pays them in return. Other large power users can do so voluntarily when asked. The ISO can also buy power from outside the state when it’s available.

The ISO declared an Energy Watch today, noting there has been a decline in energy reserves. Its power forecast says that today should be the peak day for energy demand.

Statewide requests to conserve power are unusual, but the Independent System Operator warned earlier this year in its annual report that power reserves are about one fifth of what they were just a few years ago.

It warned that without building more power plants, and if more big energy users such as data centers and semiconductor plants come online, heatwaves like today’s and severe winter cold snaps could cause more requests to conserve power or even force the institution of rolling power blackouts.

