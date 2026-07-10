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5-minute movement breaks could be a game-changer for your health

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour's "Tracking what your body needs"

Too much sitting can take a serious toll on your health. Exercise scientist Keith Diaz says the antidote is surprisingly simple: 5-minute movement breaks woven throughout your daily routine.

About Keith Diaz

Keith Diaz is an exercise physiologist and associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Medical Center. His research was featured in NPR's podcast series Body Electric, and he authored the foreword to Manoush Zomorodi's book, Body Electric: The Hidden Health Costs of the Digital Age and New Science to Reclaim Your Wellbeing. His research focuses on how sedentary behavior contributes to cardiovascular disease, and he has developed simple, effective guidelines to help people sit less and move more. His work on sedentary behavior has been featured in multiple publications, and he is an an expert in physical activity monitoring through wearable tech.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: The brain-changing benefits of exercise

Related TED Talk: Do you really need to take 10,000 steps a day?

Related NPR Links

Body Electric: 5 minute walk & talk: Physiologist Keith Diaz hates timers and doesn't count steps

Body Electric: So much sitting, looking at screens. Can we combat our sedentary lives?

TED Radio Hour: Do your brain a favor — move your body

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top StoriesTed Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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