What does it really mean to be healthy?

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour's "Tracking what your body needs"

After losing her mom to cancer, Lizzie Braicks-Rinker began to rethink what it means to be healthy. She now advocates for holistic wellness — prioritizing how the body feels over how it looks.

About Lizzie Braicks-Rinker

Lizzie Braicks-Rinker is a speaker and writer whose TEDx talk explores the difference between physical health and true wellness. Inspired by the loss of her mother to cancer while she was a college athlete, she encourages people to care for their whole selves — not just their bodies. Today, she is a real estate agent and the mother of two daughters.

Web Resources:

Body Stuff: A cleanse won't detox your body — but here's what will

Related TED Talk: What if you could be your own, best, first doctor?

Related NPR Links:

TED Radio Hour: The truth about our bodies

TED Radio Hour: How to mend a broken heart



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