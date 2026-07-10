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What does it really mean to be healthy?

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour's "Tracking what your body needs"

After losing her mom to cancer, Lizzie Braicks-Rinker began to rethink what it means to be healthy. She now advocates for holistic wellness — prioritizing how the body feels over how it looks.

About Lizzie Braicks-Rinker

Lizzie Braicks-Rinker is a speaker and writer whose TEDx talk explores the difference between physical health and true wellness. Inspired by the loss of her mother to cancer while she was a college athlete, she encourages people to care for their whole selves — not just their bodies. Today, she is a real estate agent and the mother of two daughters.

Web Resources:

Body Stuff: A cleanse won't detox your body — but here's what will

Related TED Talk: What if you could be your own, best, first doctor?

Related NPR Links:

TED Radio Hour: The truth about our bodies

TED Radio Hour: How to mend a broken heart

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Ted Radio HourNPR Top Stories
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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