Can smartwatches take the guesswork out of medicine?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour's "Tracking what your body needs"

What if your smartwatch could tell you were sick, even before your first symptom? Genetics professor Michael Snyder says wearbles are ushering in an era of highly-personalized, precision medicine.

About Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder is a professor of genetics and director of the Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University. He has published over 1,000 peer-reviewed journal articles, and is the author of the book Genomics and Personalized Medicine: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Web Resources

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