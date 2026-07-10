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Can smartwatches take the guesswork out of medicine?

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Avery KeatleySanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour's "Tracking what your body needs"

What if your smartwatch could tell you were sick, even before your first symptom? Genetics professor Michael Snyder says wearbles are ushering in an era of highly-personalized, precision medicine.

About Michael Snyder

Michael Snyder is a professor of genetics and director of the Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University. He has published over 1,000 peer-reviewed journal articles, and is the author of the book Genomics and Personalized Medicine: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: How "digital twins" could help us predict the future

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Related NPR Links

Morning Edition: Scientists See Upside And Downside Of Sequencing Their Own Genes

TED Radio Hour: Want to predict the future? Digital twins that model planes, climate — even cancer

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Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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