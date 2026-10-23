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Mannion and Buller face off in 22nd Congressional District debate

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:34 AM EDT
Central NY Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) is being challenged by Republican Kailee Buller
Mannion/Buller campaigns
Central NY Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) is being challenged by Republican Kailee Buller

Democratic Congressman John Mannion and Republican challenger Kailee Buller are fighting for the 22nd District seat with less than two weeks to go before Election Day and control of the House hanging in the balance.

Thursday night, the candidates faced off in a debate hosted by NewsChannel 9 on issues ranging from foreign to domestic, with a heavy emphasis on the high cost of living.

Both candidates said they would like to see an end to the war with Iran and said it’s contributing to high energy costs.

"The president went into this war without a coalition of partners, without seeking the authority of Congress and without any type of plan and exit strategy, and that's why we are where we are,” said Mannion.

Buller said she doesn’t not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon but is concerned about the economic cost.

"I don't want to see boots on the ground,” she said. “I don't want to see a bunch of dollars being spent, and I don't want to see our constituents who are suffering every day to pay their bills, have higher gas prices, so no, I don't want to see a prolonged attack here."

Mannion said Republicans are spearheading the economic crisis and connected Buller to the president.

"Miss Buller, she has worked for the President twice,” Mannion said. “She has worked for him after Jan. 6, 2021. I have stayed here in this community my entire time, fighting for this community, trying to improve people's lives."

But Buller pushed back.

"I'm proud of what I've done in the Trump administration, and obviously, John doesn't know what he's talking about because I was standing up on stage at a rally with the president, and I've been very clear about where I disagree with him on because I'm someone who can talk with the President, talk with the administration, and get things for central New York," she said.

Buller said Mannion has been ineffective during his two-year term, and she added more needs to be done to end illegal immigration.

"At the end of the day, I would support a comprehensive immigration package, which brings down ICE funding because you will have sealed the border permanently,” she said. “You will have made these H-2A programs better. You will have figured out a path to citizenship so you know that everybody is here legally, so then you can actually start a legal immigration system."

Mannion pointed out the GOP’s current majority in Congress and said the president expects Republicans to push his agenda.

"Mike Johnson will not bring a comprehensive immigration reform bill to the floor,” Mannion said. “He's had two years to do it. He won't do it, and the reason is, he is not the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He's the speaker of the president, and he will only do what the president tells him to do."

Early voting starts Saturday, and Election Day is Nov. 3.
Tags
election day22nd Congressional districtJohn MannionKailee BullerRegional News2026 Election
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues across central New York. Jessica brings extensive national news experience to the team, having previously worked as a package producer for Fox News in New York City, where she covered major events, including national political conventions and elections. Earlier in her career, she served as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets throughout central and northern New York. A native of Camillus, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, attending the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
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