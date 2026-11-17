The president of Cornell University, under intense pressure from the Jane Doe lawsuit alleging the college's negligence in her sexual abuse case, announced Monday the school will review all of fraternity and sorority life on campus.

President Michael Kotlikoff's announcement, in a lengthy statement emailed to members of the college community Monday, promised "a full review of our Greek system and its relationship to housing and residential life. This review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell."

The statement also promised a number of other changes, including mandatory anti-sexual assault education for all incoming freshmen, enhanced counseling staffing and an exploration of alcohol-free ways of enjoying nightlife in Ithaca.

Cornell and seven men are being sued by a woman over what the lawsuit claims was a gang rape in 2024 that occurred when the woman was drugged without her knowledge at a party at the Chi Phi fraternity, and one member invited fraternity brothers to the bedroom by text message to have sex with the woman.

The woman, named only Jane Doe in court papers, complained to Cornell University police, but the complaint did not result in criminal charges at the time. Tompkins County's district attorney said Cornell Police did not give him all of the evidence it had, which he said led to his decision not to prosecute.

Jane Doe's attorney, Thomas Giuffra, replied to Kotlikoff's statement with a statement to the HuffPost:

"While today’s announcement acknowledges a crisis of confidence— coming on the heels of a historic Faculty Senate vote of no confidence — words, task forces, and prospective reviews cannot erase years of institutional inaction....True accountability is not achieved through reactive public relations milestones; it is measured by how an institution treats survivors before the public is watching."

Giuffra said that true accountability "requires [of Cornell] full transparency into how past reports of sexual violence were mishandled, real consequences for those responsible, and a permanent end to a culture that prioritizes institutional reputation over student safety."

In addition to the university's efforts outlined in Kotlikoff's statement, Cornell's Board of Trustees has hired former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates to conduct an internal investigation. Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed New York State Attorney General Letitia James to conduct an investigation into potential criminal charges, though the defendants in the civil suit are suing to have her removed, citing pro-victim statements she has made.

Cornell's Faculty Senate voted no confidence in Kotlikoff, but the chair of the Board of Trustees dismissed the vote and voiced confidence in his leadership.