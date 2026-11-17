The downtown Syracuse campus of the Rescue Mission will soon be home to a new hospitality center, which is a joint partnership between the city of Syracuse, Onondaga County, Upstate Medical Center, and the Rescue Mission.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the new $1 million facility is coming next year.

"Operations of this facility are planned to begin in June 2027 after the construction project is complete here at the Rescue Mission," McMahon said in addressing the gathering at the Rescue Mission's food-service center on Nov. 16.

The facility will operate round-the-clock year round so that the homeless will have a place to go, McMahon said.

The work on this project has been underway for the past few years to find an innovative way to get to people and help meet people where they are, he added.

Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg says the hospitality center will be in a building on the nonprofit's campus that once served as its shelter and hasn't been used for about a decade.

"Since it was a former shelter, it's got great bones for having multiple showers, good rooms for taking care of individuals, whether it's health-care needs or just a place to sit, but the building again just needs a lot of work," Sieburg said.

The upcoming hospitality center will offer areas for the homeless to sit, read, play games, and cards. The center will also have restrooms, a place to take a shower, do laundry, and eat snacks. In addition, Upstate Medical University will also operate an] on-site health clinic to address physical and mental and substance abuse.

"Service navigators will assist with getting individuals on benefits into housing, address food insecurity, and securing identification," McMahon said. "There will be mental health and substance-use peer supports on site."

McMahon also estimated that the center will help between 50 and 60 individuals during the warmer months and between 60 and 100 people during the colder -- or code blue -- months of the winter season.

"This will be a tool in the toolbox for our outreach workers," the Onondaga County executive added.

Onondaga County will use state and federal resources, along with money to combat the area's opioid problem, to help pay for the project.

"The City, I believe, will also be participating to a degree with that, but I think overall ... part of this was the construction and getting the construction done and the City of Syracuse recently committed new resources to that to get the construction done," McMahon said.

On her way to the Rescue Mission for the Nov. 16 announcement, Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said she saw a man sitting on a bench with nowhere to go..

"I don't know if he left the shelter, but there was nowhere for him to go," Owens told the gathering. "This is what today is about. This is about what the work we're going to be doing to erect this facility to provide the wrap-around services. He, her, they are a part of why we're here today."

In her remarks, Owens credited the work of Stephanie Pasquale, the City's chief strategy officer, and Sue McMahon, program administrator for the City of Syracuse's Department of Neighborhood and Business Development, for their efforts on this project.