New York Attorney General Letitia James has formally challenged a petition to remove her from the Cornell rape investigation.



In a memo filed in Albany Supreme Court on Monday, attorneys representing the AG pushed back against a Nov. 5 petition signed by five of seven students accused of sexual assault in the 2024 incident at Cornell University.



The petition to remove James from the investigation centers around a post James wrote on X about Jane Doe, saying "What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable… To her and to all survivors: you're not alone. We stand with you"



The petition by the accused Cornell students argues the post shows James is biased and should be removed as special prosecutor after being appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in October.



The state's memo argues the students' petition still has flaws. Namely, it says, the petition — originally filed by one of the accused students — adds four more students, but points out that "multiple other defendants in the Jane Doe Litigation" are still left off.



The state also argues that since Jane Doe's case is in Tompkins County, the petition should also be filed there instead of in Albany.

The petitioners have argued in court the case has standing in Albany because James' appointment originated from the New York State Capitol.

James appointed outside counsel, Jacqueline Kelly, to lead the case in early November. The petitioners said in court documents that Kelly's appointment, "changes the face of the investigation, [but] it does not establish any change in ultimate authority."



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