Supporters of sentencing-reform bills on Nov. 17 gathered at the Center for Community Alternatives (CCA) in downtown Syracuse to rally and call on state lawmakers to approve three specific bills.

Those rallying want state lawmakers to pass the Second Look Act, the Earned Time Act, and the Marvin Mayfield Act.

The Syracuse event was among eight statewide in locations that included Ithaca, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Long Island, Westchester, and New York City.

Armond Perry, adult outreach coordinator with the Syracuse office of Center for Community Alternatives, started the event by having supporters chant the phrase, "Communities not cages."

Supporters held signs as they surrounded Perry during the rally.

"For decades, New York State's unjust racist sentencing laws have torn apart families, devastated Black and brown communities, and condemned people to decades behind bars with little hope of coming home," Perry said.

As his opening remarks continued, Perry told those gathered that three out of four people in prison in New York are Black or brown.

"Behind those numbers are parents separated from their children ... sons and daughters ... growing up without their loved ones. Entire communities bearing the weight of generations of mass incarceration," he said. "Enough is enough."

Those participating in the Syracuse event included people who had spent time in prison, survivors of crime and violence, and advocates. The speakers included Syracuse City Auditor Alex Marion and current Onondaga County Legislator and State Assemblyman-elect Maurice "Mo" Brown, who pledged to co-sponsor the bills once he gets to work in Albany.

"As a community we need to agree that our government needs to take care of people and it's why I'm in favor of this slate," Brown said in his remarks.

In its Nov. 17 announcement about the statewide rallies, the Center for Community Alternatives provided a description of the sentencing-reform bills that supporters would like lawmakers to approve.

The Second Look Act would allow judges to review and reconsider excessive sentences. Under current sentencing laws, incarcerated people have no opportunity to demonstrate to a judge that they have transformed while incarcerated or to seek a "reconsideration of unjust sentences," the organization said.

The Earned Time Act would strengthen and expand "good time" and "merit time" programs to encourage those behind bars to take part in rehabilitative programming. National research shows that earned time opportunities help to prepare incarcerated people for reintegration, reducing recidivism rates and correctional costs.

Recidivism is defined as people relapsing into criminal behavior after receiving sanctions

Data from DOCCS (Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) indicates that participation in merit time programs reduced recidivism by 8 percent.

The Marvin Mayfield Act would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences, allowing judges to consider the individual factors and mitigating circumstances in a case and "addressing the power of prosecutors to coerce plea deals," CCA said. New York's sentencing laws have "eviscerated the constitutional right to trial." Right now, 98 percent of convictions in New York are the result of guilty pleas, not trials, "in part because prosecutors use the threat of lengthy mandatory minimums to extract pleas, undermining fairness and basic constitutional rights," CCA said.

CCA went on to say the three bills have majority support in the state legislature and are backed by New York's chief judge and chief administrative judge; along with law enforcement — including the former prison commissioner of DOCCS and the former New York City commissioner of corrections and probation; the American Bar Association, dozen of labor unions, victim services and survivor justice groups, and more than 250 organizations.

"With that kind of support, there is a clear path to passage in 2027," per the CCA announcement.

CCA also cited polls that indicate the bills have public support. Polling by EMC Research found that 74 percent of New Yorkers support the Earned Time Act and 68 percent of New Yorkers support the Second Look Act.