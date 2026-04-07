WRVO's local showcase: Celebrating CNY’s 2026 Tiny Desk Contest entrants
NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is back for its 12th year, and once again, the independent music community across central and upstate New York has delivered. While we wait for the judges to announce this year's grand prize winner, who will go on to play an iconic NPR Tiny Desk concert and headline a national U.S. tour, WRVO is celebrating the incredible, undiscovered talent right in our own backyard. Local unsigned artists have poured their hearts into these intimate, original performances. This page features our complete showcase of the 29 entries submitted from throughout WRVO's listening area this year. Take a listen, discover a new favorite, and join us in supporting these talented local musicians as they reach for national recognition.
Caviar & Grits
Binghamton, NY
Healing Love Water
Cooperstown, NY
Alex VanTassel
Endicott, NY
izak
Freeville, NY
Dave & Paula The Boss Monsters
Ithaca, NY
Laura and the Hand Me Downs
Ithaca, NY
Lilac Milk
Ithaca, NY
Needledrop
Ithaca, NY
Scratched Vinyl
Ithaca, NY
Silver Rein
Ithaca, NY
Ted Walsh and Family
Ithaca, NY
Clove
Manlius, NY
Art Film
Massena, NY
Rae Bleu
New Hartford, NY
Friend
Potsdam, NY
Chloe & Anthony
Syracuse, NY
Harry Schonberg
Syracuse, NY
Kris Day
Syracuse, NY
Poetry For Boys
Syracuse, NY
Quatro
Syracuse, NY
Benny Bent Tail
Waddington, NY
Andy G. Fagan
Waverly, NY