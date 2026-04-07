WRVO's local showcase: Celebrating CNY’s 2026 Tiny Desk Contest entrants

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is back for its 12th year, and once again, the independent music community across central and upstate New York has delivered. While we wait for the judges to announce this year's grand prize winner, who will go on to play an iconic NPR Tiny Desk concert and headline a national U.S. tour, WRVO is celebrating the incredible, undiscovered talent right in our own backyard. Local unsigned artists have poured their hearts into these intimate, original performances. This page features our complete showcase of the 29 entries submitted from throughout WRVO's listening area this year. Take a listen, discover a new favorite, and join us in supporting these talented local musicians as they reach for national recognition.