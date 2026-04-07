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WRVO's local showcase: Celebrating CNY’s 2026 Tiny Desk Contest entrants

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published April 7, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT
A promotional graphic featuring the NPR Music and WRVO Public Media 89.9 logos. Large text reads, 'Big dreams, tiny desk.' The words sit over outlined boxes resembling a desk covered in assorted eclectic objects. Additional text indicates the contest is presented by Capital One and supported by Rivian.
NPR Tiny Desk Contest

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is back for its 12th year, and once again, the independent music community across central and upstate New York has delivered. While we wait for the judges to announce this year's grand prize winner, who will go on to play an iconic NPR Tiny Desk concert and headline a national U.S. tour, WRVO is celebrating the incredible, undiscovered talent right in our own backyard. Local unsigned artists have poured their hearts into these intimate, original performances. This page features our complete showcase of the 29 entries submitted from throughout WRVO's listening area this year. Take a listen, discover a new favorite, and join us in supporting these talented local musicians as they reach for national recognition.

Caviar & Grits

Binghamton, NY

Website Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Healing Love Water

Cooperstown, NY

Instagram
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Alex VanTassel

Endicott, NY

Website Facebook Instagram Spotify
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izak

Freeville, NY

Website
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Cuchulain

Ithaca, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Dave & Paula The Boss Monsters

Ithaca, NY

Bandcamp
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Laura and the Hand Me Downs

Ithaca, NY

Bandcamp Instagram
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Lilac Milk

Ithaca, NY

Website Instagram Spotify
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Maddy Walsh & The Blind Spots

Ithaca, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Needledrop

Ithaca, NY

Bandcamp Instagram
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New Planets

Ithaca, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Noon Fifteen

Ithaca, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Papa Muse

Ithaca, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Scratched Vinyl

Ithaca, NY

Facebook Instagram
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Silver Rein

Ithaca, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Ted Walsh and Family

Ithaca, NY

Website Facebook
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Clove

Manlius, NY

Instagram Spotify
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Art Film

Massena, NY

Website Instagram
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Rae Bleu

New Hartford, NY

Website Bandcamp Instagram Spotify
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The Endless Mountain Derelicts

Phelps, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Friend

Potsdam, NY

Bandcamp Instagram Spotify
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Chloe & Anthony

Syracuse, NY

Website Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Harry Schonberg

Syracuse, NY

Website Bandcamp Spotify
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Kris Day

Syracuse, NY

Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Poetry For Boys

Syracuse, NY

Instagram Spotify
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Quatro

Syracuse, NY

Website Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Stephen Mullane

Syracuse, NY

Website Bandcamp Facebook Instagram Spotify
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Benny Bent Tail

Waddington, NY

Instagram Spotify
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Andy G. Fagan

Waverly, NY

Facebook Spotify
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Arts and Culture NPR Tiny Desk ConcertRegional News
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