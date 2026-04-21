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Author Visit with Mary Gardner

Author Visit with Mary Gardner

We welcome back local poet Mary Gardner for a reading and discussion of her life's work. Titles from Mary’s collections of published poetry will also be available for purchase and signing.

Registration is recommended, but not required, at: https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17077775?more

NOPL North Syracuse
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

NOPL North Syracuse
3154586184
https://onlibnopl.evanced.info/signup

Artist Group Info

Mary Gardner
NOPL North Syracuse
100 Trolley Barn Lane
North Syracuse, New York 13212
315-458-6184
https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/calendars?t=d&amp;q=mary%20gardner&amp;cid=-1&amp;cal=-1&amp;inc=0