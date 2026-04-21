Author Visit with Mary Gardner
Author Visit with Mary Gardner
We welcome back local poet Mary Gardner for a reading and discussion of her life's work. Titles from Mary’s collections of published poetry will also be available for purchase and signing.
Registration is recommended, but not required, at: https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17077775?more
NOPL North Syracuse
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NOPL North Syracuse
3154586184
Artist Group Info
Mary Gardner
NOPL North Syracuse
100 Trolley Barn LaneNorth Syracuse, New York 13212
315-458-6184