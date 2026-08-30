With Halloween around the corner, join the Great Swamp Conservancy on Sunday, October 18, from 11:00- 3:00 p.m. for a pre-Halloween event to celebrate all things creepy!

Shelley from Petzotics will be in attendance all day with live creepy creatures (spiders, snakes, etc.).

Kids’ Halloween-themed crafts and games will be available ($0.75/ticket or 8 tickets/$5).

If the weather permits, trail rides will be available to see some hidden creepy creatures!

Don’t forget to wear your Halloween costume because the Swamp Snappers Camera Club will be offering portraits for only $5 each or 2/$8!

Lady Bug Café will be open for some creepy but delicious creations. Admission is $5/child, 12 and under; parents or adults are free!

For more information, call (315)697-2950.

Don’t miss this awesome, unique celebration of Halloween and all the creepy creatures of the season!

