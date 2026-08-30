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Creepy Creatures

Creepy Creatures

With Halloween around the corner, join the Great Swamp Conservancy on Sunday, October 18, from 11:00- 3:00 p.m. for a pre-Halloween event to celebrate all things creepy!

Shelley from Petzotics will be in attendance all day with live creepy creatures (spiders, snakes, etc.).

Kids’ Halloween-themed crafts and games will be available ($0.75/ticket or 8 tickets/$5).

If the weather permits, trail rides will be available to see some hidden creepy creatures!

Don’t forget to wear your Halloween costume because the Swamp Snappers Camera Club will be offering portraits for only $5 each or 2/$8!

Lady Bug Café will be open for some creepy but delicious creations. Admission is $5/child, 12 and under; parents or adults are free!

For more information, call (315)697-2950.

Don’t miss this awesome, unique celebration of Halloween and all the creepy creatures of the season!

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
Adults: Free, Kids (12 and under): $5
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/