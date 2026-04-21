Dinosaurs as Real Animals
Dinosaurs as Real Animals
Dinosaurs are more than what they appear in movies and comic books. Come learn more about these thrilling creatures with Matthew Ellerbeck from Dinosaur Devoted. Ellerbeck teaches about dinosaurs like animals, and presents on their behaviors and how they lived millions of years ago. Audience members will have the chance to see and touch real dinosaur fossils!
Admission:
$5 for adults
$2 for kids (12 and under)
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
Adult: $5, Kids (12 and under): $2
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com