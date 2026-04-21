Dinosaurs as Real Animals

Dinosaurs are more than what they appear in movies and comic books. Come learn more about these thrilling creatures with Matthew Ellerbeck from Dinosaur Devoted. Ellerbeck teaches about dinosaurs like animals, and presents on their behaviors and how they lived millions of years ago. Audience members will have the chance to see and touch real dinosaur fossils!

Admission:

$5 for adults

$2 for kids (12 and under)