Visit the GSC for our annual Fall Migration Festival!

Admission: Adults $4, Children $1, $12 Family Max

Chicken BBQ 11 am until gone!

All Day Activities:

Kid’s Crafts & Games, Raffle Baskets, Lady Bug Cafe, Gift Shop, Giant Yard Games, Swamp Snappers Camera Club, GSC’s Natural Garden Tasting Booth, Unique Local Vendors (Native Plants, Pottery, Crochet Items, Sea Glass Art, Woodwork & more), Wagon Rides to Overlook, DEC, Dinosaur Discovery Table, Live Honey Bee Observation Hive, Onondaga Audubon and so much more!

Live Animals:

Page’s Wildlife Center (11:00 AM-2:30 PM)

Thornton Has a Zoo (10:30 AM-12:30 PM)

The Olde Homestead (All Day)

Winterberry Homestead: Live Butterflies (11:00 AM-2:00 PM)

Music:

12-2:30- Reyna & The Rustics

Guided Bird Walk at 10:15 AM

Raffle Drawing at 3:00 PM

Thank you to our Festival Sponsors:

Syracuse MOST, Structural Associates, Inc., Oneida Nation, CCI Companies, Syracuse Crunch

