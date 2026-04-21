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Flavors of Fall Craft Show Fundraiser for Wilmot Cancer Institute

Flavors of Fall Craft Show Fundraiser for Wilmot Cancer Institute

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Fair Haven, NY 13156

Admission: Free

The annual Flavors of Fall Craft Show, a fundraiser benefiting the Wilmot Cancer Institute, takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, at Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.

Event Highlights:

  • 50 skilled crafters and vendors
  • Special raffles
  • Food and drinks available for purchase
  • Baked goods and dessert sale (100% of proceeds benefit Wilmot)

About the beneficiary: Wilmot Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated cancer center, is part of University of Rochester Medicine and serves patients across New York state.

Colloca Estate Winery
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flavors of Fall Committee

Artist Group Info

Not Applicable
Colloca Estate Winery
14678 West Bay Road
Fair Haven, New York 13126
315-947-2069
info@colloca.com
https://www.collocawines.com/