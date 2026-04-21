Flavors of Fall Craft Show Fundraiser for Wilmot Cancer Institute
Flavors of Fall Craft Show Fundraiser for Wilmot Cancer Institute
Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Fair Haven, NY 13156
Admission: Free
The annual Flavors of Fall Craft Show, a fundraiser benefiting the Wilmot Cancer Institute, takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, at Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.
Event Highlights:
- 50 skilled crafters and vendors
- Special raffles
- Food and drinks available for purchase
- Baked goods and dessert sale (100% of proceeds benefit Wilmot)
About the beneficiary: Wilmot Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated cancer center, is part of University of Rochester Medicine and serves patients across New York state.
Colloca Estate Winery
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flavors of Fall Committee
Artist Group Info
Colloca Estate Winery
14678 West Bay RoadFair Haven, New York 13126
315-947-2069
info@colloca.com