Flavors of Fall Craft Show Fundraiser for Wilmot Cancer Institute

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Fair Haven, NY 13156

Admission: Free

The annual Flavors of Fall Craft Show, a fundraiser benefiting the Wilmot Cancer Institute, takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, at Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven.

Event Highlights:

50 skilled crafters and vendors

Special raffles

Food and drinks available for purchase

Baked goods and dessert sale (100% of proceeds benefit Wilmot)

About the beneficiary: Wilmot Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated cancer center, is part of University of Rochester Medicine and serves patients across New York state.