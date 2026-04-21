Free History Tours at The Smith Opera House

Join us on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. for a free history tour led by our historian, Dr. Chris Woodworth. These tours continue all summer long each Wednesday morning. No RSVP required – just meet in front of the theater at 82 Seneca St.

The tours will last approximately one hour and are free of charge, though we welcome donations of any size as a token of appreciation for Geneva’s favorite opera house!