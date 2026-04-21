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Kids' Craft Workshop

Kids' Craft Workshop

Join us for our annual craft workshop where kids can make beautiful crafts that can be used as holiday gifts or for themselves. Admission is $5 per child and they will receive three tickets to be used at three crafts. Additional tickets may be purchased to do more crafts at $2 each or $3 for five tickets.

Santa will be in attendance and photos will be $5 each or 2 for $8 taken by the Swamp Snappers Camera Club.

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$5 per child
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/