Kid's Paint and Juice
Kid's Paint and Juice
Come celebrate the Year of the Turtle with this kids' painting class. We will be painting ceramic turtles. Snacks and materials will be provided.
$18 per child, ages 5-12. Must register in advance by calling (315) 697-2950 or by emailing greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Must pre-pay with cash, check, or via PayPal.
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$18 per child
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main StCanastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com