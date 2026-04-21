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Kid's Paint and Juice

Kid's Paint and Juice

Come celebrate the Year of the Turtle with this kids' painting class. We will be painting ceramic turtles. Snacks and materials will be provided.

$18 per child, ages 5-12. Must register in advance by calling (315) 697-2950 or by emailing greatswampconservancy@gmail.com

Must pre-pay with cash, check, or via PayPal.

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
$18 per child
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc.
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/
Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc
8375 N.. Main St
Canastota, New York 13032
315-697-2950
greatswampconservancy@gmail.com
https://www.greatswampconservancy.org/