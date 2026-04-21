Kirkland Bird Club September Program: “Feathers” - featuring live raptors

The Kirkland Bird Club will welcome Jean and Len Soprano of Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. for a special presentation entitled “Feathers.”

Through a PowerPoint presentation—and with the help of live birds of prey—Jean and Len will explore the remarkable world of feathers. Their program will highlight both the beauty and extraordinary functionality of feathers and provide an opportunity to see some impressive raptors at close range.

Jean and Len founded Kindred Kingdoms Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. in 1997. Based in Pennellville, New York, the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation organization receives injured and orphaned wildlife from throughout New York State and today specializes in the care and rehabilitation of birds of prey. Its facilities include a variety of habitats designed to meet the specialized needs of the species in its care.

Jean is a retired teacher from the Baldwinsville Central School District, while Len is a retired supervisor from B.G. Sulzle Needle Company in Syracuse. Together, they have devoted many years to wildlife rehabilitation and public education.

The program and meeting begin at 2:30 p.m. We hope you’ll join us for an up-close look at birds of prey and the remarkable feathers that make their lives possible.

