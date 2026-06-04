Schoharie County Sunshine Fair

Celebrate 150 years of tradition with exciting midway rides for all ages, concerts including country star Joe Nichols, demolition derbies, Big Top Super Circus, Roaring Riptides Live! Aquatic thrill show, Hot Dog Pig Racing, Dock Dogs, Master of Chainsaw Sculpture, Iona Troupe contemporary Irish dancers, Heritage Village, livestock barns & events, horse shows, Clydesdales, exhibits, demonstrations, contests, vendors, favorite fair food and more.

Daily highlights:

• Tuesday - Harness Racing (noon), Immortal Championship Wrestling (8 pm)

• Wednesday - Jason Wicks (7:30 pm), Joe Nichols (8:30 pm)

• Thursday - Kiddie Tractor Pull (7 pm), country musician Matt Vroman (8 pm)

• Friday - NYTPA Tractor Pulls (6 pm), Skeeter Creek (8 pm)

• Saturday - Truck Pull (5 pm), Peter Noone & Herman's Hermits (8 pm) followed by Nik & The Nice Guys

• Sunday - Fair Parade (11 am), Chainsaw Carving Auction (3:30 pm), Demolition Derby Championship (6 pm)

Pay-one-price admission (ages 3+): $18 ($18.72 credit card) Tuesday, $20 ($20.80 credit) Wednesday - Friday, $23 ($23.92 credit) Saturday - Sunday (includes unlimited rides, shows & parking)

The fair opens daily at 9 am. Midway hours: 4-11 pm Tuesday, noon-11 pm Wednesday - Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

More information: 518-234-2123 or SunshineFair.org