Race heats up ahead of Watertown mayor vote

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 27, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT
Lisa Ruggiero, left and Sarah Compo Pierce
Ruggiero: Creative Imaging / Compo Pierce: Sereenah George
Lisa Ruggiero, left and Sarah Compo Pierce

Voters in Watertown will choose their next mayor at a crucial time for the city. The election comes in the wake of a major water crisis that created issues for more than 45,000 people. Both candidates, city council members Sarah Compo Pierce and Lisa Ruggiero, said infrastructure is a top priority going forward.

Ruggiero said she’d like to see the city create a building and grounds manager role, like the county has.

"I think if we had somebody in that role, they would be able to keep track of the ages of everything, the condition of everything,” said Ruggiero. “They could go out and inspect buildings every year, equipment and so forth. We don't have that now. It's basically done department by department."

Compo Pierce said the city should prioritize addressing its water issues going forward, including dealing with quality concerns about drinking water from the Black River, and she hopes to reach out to partners to help financially.

 “(We should be) expressing to our representatives on the state and federal levels how critical it is that we address this and seeking their assistance in rectifying the problem,” she said.

Even before the water issues, the race was tense, stemming from the city’s purchase of the golf course in Thompson Park for $3.4 million.

 Compo Pierce argues the city was not being fiscally responsible.

 "We saw the council majority spend roughly $8 million in a very short span of time on an overpriced golf course that was purchased with no appraisal, and a brand new pool," she said.

 Ruggiero defends her vote.

 "It was a take it or leave it price, it was either we buy it or we don't, and the city has been in that position before and lost out,” she said. “I didn't really want to see the city again lose out on an opportunity like this."

 If elected mayor, Compo Pierce said her priorities include improving transparency in government, which she said she’s working on through her community office-hours program.

 "This affords people the opportunity to meet with me one-on-one in an informal setting in different locations throughout the city to talk with me about the issues, to talk with me about their concerns,” she said.

 Ruggiero said, as mayor, she wants to attract more businesses and revenue for the city.

 "We have land available in the city, and I think that we still have room to be able to create some more commercial development," she said.

 Both candidates said they plan to spend the days leading up to Election Day out speaking with people in the community. The winner of the race will become the first female mayor of Watertown and will replace current mayor, Jeff Smith.

Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain