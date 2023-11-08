McMahon, Fitzpatrick win reelection alongside other Onondaga County Republicans

Ryan McMahon will continue to serve as Onondaga County Executive as he and other incumbent county Republicans won reelection Tuesday.

McMahon declared victory in his second election for the position he’s held since 2018.

He said the next four years are all about looking toward the future.

“We knew that this election was about four years of accomplishment that we’ve been through, but we also knew that it was about the future,” McMahon said. “I think that the voters of this community know that we have a moment in time right now to be special and to be relevant on a global stage.”

McMahon plans to focus on development, housing and infrastructure, with incoming memory chip manufacturer Micron still in top priority.

“We have more jobs coming, we have more sites to develop, we have to work with our partners in the private sector, higher education, the state and federal government, to develop the workforce not just for Micron but all the manufacturers here,” McMahon said. “So there’s a lot to do but we are so excited to do it.”

Republican Julie Abbott will remain in her Onondaga County Legislature District 6 seat, after winning her third race for the seat. She said she is proud of how voters don’t stick to labels in local elections like this year’s.

“We are outnumbered as Republicans by non-enrolled voters and by Democrats,” Abbott said. “I appreciate the fact that people here don't look at a party line and to slap it on you as a label. People here clearly, in Onondaga County, vote for local.”

And returning for his ninth term as Onondaga County’s District Attorney, Republican William Fitzpatrick will continue to serve another four years. Fitzpatrick said this will be his final term.

