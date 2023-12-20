Stirpe suspends State Senate campaign, will remain in State Assembly

Democrat Assemblyman Al Stirpe said Wednesday he is ending his campaign for State Senate District 50. He said he'll remain committed to the 127th Assembly District.

Stirpe had announced his run for the central New York state Senate seat in October.

"After much reflection and discussion with my family, friends, and colleagues, I have decided that I can best serve the residents of my Central New York community by remaining in the People's House and serving the residents of the 127th Assembly District," Stirpe said. "The relationships I have cultivated in the Assembly as well as the seniority I have built there enabled me to best deliver results for our community and is something I have realized I cannot walk away from."

Stirpe did not endorse any candidates in the race. Former Oswego County Legislator Tom Drumm and Onondaga County Legislator Chris Ryan are seeking Democratic support. Salina Town Supervisor Nick Paro is seeking Republican support. Earlier this month Republican Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Jim Rowley suspendedhis campaign.

"There are a number of extraordinary candidates who are seeking to fill Senator Mannion's Senate seat, and I look forward to collaborating closely with whoever is chosen to ensure that we continue to have great representation for Central New York in both houses," Stirpe said. "I know there is still much more work I can do for Central New York in the People’s House and I look forward to continuing to fight each and every day to move our community forward. Together, we have accomplished so much. From the amazing opportunities presented by the Micron project, to the success of the Tech Garden, the Syracuse Surge, the Canteen, and all the extra resources I have been able to deliver for school districts, towns, villages, police and fire departments."

The 50th State Senate seat is empty as Democratic State Sen. John Mannion is running for New York's 22nd Congressional District in 2024. The 50th State Senate District covers portions of Oswego and Onondaga counties.