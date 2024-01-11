Villarreal enters race for State Senate seat held by May

A longtime leader in Syracuse’s Latino community has announced plans to run for the 48th State Senate seat, currently held by Democrat Rachel May.

Fanny Villarreal was born in Peru but settled in central New York in the mid-90s and became a U.S. citizen. She said she’s decided to run because she believes Albany is dysfunctional and is not listening to everyday people.

"I want to do everything I can to help get the New York State government back on the path of working for the people," Villarreal said. "That's what I wanted to do. New York City politicians who control the state feel compelled to regulate every aspect of our life."

She said she believes Albany is not listening to the needs of central New York.

“Syracuse needs a lot of help and support in terms of crime, education and taxes," Villarreal said. "Those are the things that we need in Syracuse.”

Villareal specifically criticizes recent changes to the criminal justice system, pointing to May’s support for the Clean Slate Legislation.

"And I believe that everybody deserves a second chance, but Clean Slate? What are we talking about?" Villarreal said. "Have you heard about it? Well, this is the brand new law that will erase almost all crimes from the public records after a few years. And Rachel May was co-sponsor of the Clean Slate."

Villarreal has been the leader of the Syracuse YWCA for more than a decade. This is her first run for public office.

The district runs from Syracuse to the west through all of Cayuga County. Republican Caleb Slater is also campaigning for the seat. Republicans decide who they will support next month.