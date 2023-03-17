© 2023 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Local pediatricians fight surge of strep throat

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 17, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT
upstate_golisano_children_s_hospital_0.jpeg
Tom Magnarelli
/
WRVO
Local pediatricians, including at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, are seeing a surge in strep throat cases.

Central and northern New York pediatricians are facing an increase of strep throat.

Dr. Jana Shaw, a professor of pediatrics at SUNY Upstate Medical University, said the illness is accompanying a surge in respiratory viruses the community has experienced this winter.

"As children get more infected with viruses now after the lockdowns, the strep will find its way and can cause more severe disease," she said.

Shaw said unlike many common viruses that parents can treat at home, strep throat is bacterial and often needs medical treatment. It also presents differently than the common cold.

"The classical picture for strep is an abrupt onset of fever, sore throat, you often can see white patches on the tonsils in the back of the throat, and the glands around the neck will get swollen," she said.

When in doubt, Shaw said reach out to your healthcare provider. Left untreated, strep could lead to an infection in a child’s bloodstream, or patients could develop complications that could affect their kidneys or heart.

While the number of cases is expected to go down in the months to come, prevention efforts could help stem the surge right now.

"We are limited to minimizing the risk of transmission of this bacteria, which includes hand washing, trying not to touch your throat and mouth with your fingers and then touching other surfaces,” said Shaw.

Shaw also recommends keeping children home from school and daycare when they’re sick, since those are some of the most common settings for strep throat transmission.

Tags
Health Dr. Jana ShawSUNY Upstate Medical SchoolhealthRegional Newsstrep throat
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain