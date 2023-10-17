New 'red light' cameras aim to stop drivers from speeding near school zones

The city of Syracuse is hoping more traffic camera’s near schools will stop drivers from speeding in school zones.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation that will allow the city to install “red light” cameras at 36 intersections near schools, and speed zone cameras in 34 locations.

State Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli (D-Syracuse) wants motorists to understand that cameras are being used to ticket school zone speeders.

"Law enforcement and police organizations are all in favor of it," Magnarelli said. "Superintendents of schools, everybody's in favor. I've had no pushback from that —a little bit on the procedures of how it's being enforced and how it's being put into effect, but other than that, that's it."

Anyone caught speeding on camera, faces $50 fines, with a $25 penalty for failing to pay. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said this works toward a Vision Zero future for Syracuse, an initiative to end traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

