Local Spotlight: "Broken City: Inside New Orleans' Chronic Dysfunction"

In most places in the U.S., if you see a pothole or broken streetlight, you can contact the city to request a repair. But response times vary dramatically.

In Memphis, Tennessee, it takes an average of five days for the city to fill a pothole upon a citizen's request. Louisville, Kentucky, and Miami Florida, complete the task within a couple of weeks.

But, in New Orleans, citizens wait an average of 355 days for a pothole to be filled.

Our "Local Spotlight" series hits the road. We highlight the meaningful investigative journalism happening in your communities. We head to Louisiana and talk about the recent series from the Times-Picayune called "Broken City: Inside New Orleans' Chronic Dysfunction."

