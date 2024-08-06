Markets have a bad case of the Mondays

It's been a turbulent couple of days for financial markets around the world. Japan's biggest stock market saw its worst day in decades. Corporate earnings disappointed investors. And last week's jobs report here in the US showed disappointing numbers. Is this a sign of a recession or just some temporary turbulence? Today, we speak with two economic analysts to make sense of what's really going on.

Related:

Matt Klein's newsletter "The Overshoot"Why are we so bummed about the economy? (Apple / Spotify)

The Sahm Rule With The Eponymous Economist

.

Copyright 2024 NPR