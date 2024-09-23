The complex, colorful puzzle of recycling EV batteries

Electric vehicle batteries will all, eventually, reach the end of their lives. When that happens, they should be recycled. But what breakthroughs could make that happen cleanly, efficiently — and close to home? Today, business correspondent Camila Domonoske takes us on a tour of one company trying to crack the EV battery recycling puzzle — to learn what this case study can tell us about the larger battery picture. Plus, why recycling is kind of like wresting with Lego bricks.

Read more of Camila's reporting on EV battery recycling.

Have a specific science story you want us to dig into? Email us at shortwave@npr.org and we might cover your idea on a future episode!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and Rebecca Ramirez. They also edited the story. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

Copyright 2024 NPR