The complex, colorful puzzle of recycling EV batteries

By Camila Domonoske,
Jessica YungRegina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published September 23, 2024 at 8:47 AM EDT
xia yuan
/
Getty Images

Electric vehicle batteries will all, eventually, reach the end of their lives. When that happens, they should be recycled. But what breakthroughs could make that happen cleanly, efficiently — and close to home? Today, business correspondent Camila Domonoske takes us on a tour of one company trying to crack the EV battery recycling puzzle — to learn what this case study can tell us about the larger battery picture. Plus, why recycling is kind of like wresting with Lego bricks.

Read more of Camila's reporting on EV battery recycling.

Have a specific science story you want us to dig into? Email us at shortwave@npr.org and we might cover your idea on a future episode!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and Rebecca Ramirez. They also edited the story. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
Jessica Yung
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
